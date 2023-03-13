Brainerd firefighters respond to alarm at Walgreens
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 11:44 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Walgreens, 340 Washington St..
Upon arrival, smoke was found in an electrical room where an electrician was working. Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the worker made a bad connection while working.
No fire was found and crews ventilated the building.
Also Friday, at 4:35 p.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of 50th Avenue for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
Crews were also called:
Saturday
- At 4:14 p.m.to County Highway 3 for a vehicle rollover. Upon arrival, fire crews were canceled.
Sunday, March 12
- At 12:45 a.m. to the 4800 block of County Road 45 for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire crews investigated and it was determined to be unfounded.
