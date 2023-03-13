6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd firefighters respond to alarm at Walgreens

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
March 13, 2023 06:07 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 11:44 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Walgreens, 340 Washington St..

Upon arrival, smoke was found in an electrical room where an electrician was working. Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the worker made a bad connection while working.

No fire was found and crews ventilated the building.

Also Friday, at 4:35 p.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of 50th Avenue for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.

Crews were also called:

Saturday

  • At 4:14 p.m.to County Highway 3 for a vehicle rollover. Upon arrival, fire crews were canceled.

Sunday, March 12

  • At 12:45 a.m. to the 4800 block of County Road 45 for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire crews investigated and it was determined to be unfounded.
By Dispatch staff report
