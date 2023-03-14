6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
March 14, 2023 06:27 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 6:57 p.m. Monday, March 13, on the 20000 block of Paine Avenue, south of Nisswa.

Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food.

Crews were also called at 1:30 p.m. to the 16000 block of Riverside Drive in Brainerd for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
