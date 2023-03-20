Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Diamond Willow Assisted Living, 14396 Grand Oaks Drive.
Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
Crews were also called:
Sunday, March 19
- At 10:20 p.m. to Pine Grove Estates, 7357 Clearwater Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
Friday
- At 8:49 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 210 and County Road 142 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
- At 7:10 a.m. to the intersection of State Highway 18 and County Highway 23 for a multi-vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
Thursday
- At 10:01 p.m. to the 17000 block of North Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
- At 3:09 p.m. to Woodland Good Samaritan, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
