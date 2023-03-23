99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:15 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Brainerd High School, 702 South Fifth St..

Crews were canceled en route.

Crews were also called at 11:08 a.m. to Autumn Glen Apartments, 14180 Broadmoor Drive, for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.

By Dispatch staff report
