99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:59 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a possible apartment fire at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Kenwood Acres Apartments, 13575 Kenwood Drive in Baxter.

Upon investigation, fire crews determined the fire alarm was caused by burning food. Fire crews ventilated the building.

Crews were also called at 8:23 a.m. to the intersection of South Eighth and Quince streets for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
March 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A black-and-white photo of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay in her Army uniform is on display at the Crow Wing County Historical Museum and Research Library in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s Hortense McKay receives Congressional Gold Medal Saturday, March 25
March 24, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dr. Athena Kildegaard
Local
Verse Like Water presents Athena Kildegaard
March 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pictures of Dana Kaiser being named Brainerd Teacher of the Year
Local
Brainerd announces Teacher of the Year
March 22, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
yurts (2).JPG
Exclusive
Local
Looking to downsize? Consider a yurt
March 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
032323-CO-reports-abandoned-shelters.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Shelters left on ice removed, snowmobiling season continues
March 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler