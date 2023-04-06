Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, March 30, on the 500 block of Southeast 13th Street.
Upon arrival, no flames were found. Fire crews investigated and determined the call it to be unfounded.
Crews were also called:
Wednesday, April 5
- At 8:23 a.m. to the 900 block of Southeast 28th Street for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, fire crews assisted at the scene and provided standby assistance for the utility company.
Tuesday
- At 10:33 p.m. to Artesian Homes, 14091 Baxter Drive, for a report of an electrical smell. Upon investigation, determined to be caused by office equipment.
Saturday
- At 7:28 p.m. to the 12000 block of Highway 210 for a report of a gas leak. Upon arrival, fire crews assisted at the scene and provided standby assistance for the utility company.
- At 12:51 p.m. to the 5500 block of Birchdale Road for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
March 31
- At 2:27 p.m. to Edgewood Vista Senior Living, 14890 Beaver Dam Road, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
March 30
- At 7:08 p.m. to the intersection of J Street and Seventh Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
