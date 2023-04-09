50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:55 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to multiple fire alarms Thursday, April 6.

At 3:03 p.m. firefighters responded to North Point Center, 14695 Edgewood Drive, and at 4:05 p.m. they responded to Brainerd High School, 702 SW Fifth St. Upon investigation, both alarms were determined to be unfounded.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Blake Collins
Local
Collins is Brainerd VFW Scout of the Year
April 09, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse speaks at a podium in front of the Baxter City Council.
Local
Camp Ripley looks to a busy spring, summer
April 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
April 09, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Facebook photo posts
Local
Tech Savvy: How to memorialize a Facebook page after a loved one dies
April 09, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
1221curling.jpg
Local
Brainerd Lakes Curling Association wraps up league season
April 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tautges-Emma.JPG
College
College Softball: Raiders grab 2 wins in Blaine
April 08, 2023 06:46 PM
BD-News General graph
Business
Morrie’s Auto Group expands in Little Falls
April 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report