Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:02 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

Also on Saturday, crews were also called at 8:23 p.m. and 1:17 p.m. to Woodland Good Samaritan, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, both alarms were determined to be false alarms.

On Sunday, firefighters were called at 8:35 p.m. to Four Winds Treatment Center, 11600 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route. At 7:35 p.m. and 4:52 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the North Point Center, 14695 Edgewood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, both alarms were determined to be false alarms.

By Dispatch staff report
