Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:46 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Washington Educational Services Building, 804 Oak St.

Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Crews were also called:

Wednesday, April 12

  • At 11:37 a.m. to Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
  • At 7:52 a.m. to the intersection of Woida Road and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 12:49 a.m. to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
By Dispatch staff report
