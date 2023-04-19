99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:34 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at 11:16 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Parkway Apartments, 1203 College Drive.

Upon investigation, it was determined the smoke was from a maintenance issue in a laundry room.

Crews were also called:

Tuesday, April 18

  • At 5:06 p.m. to the Washington Education Building, 804 Oak St., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 11:45 a.m. to Mills Warehouse, 8040 Industrial Park Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, the alarm was determined to be unfounded.

Sunday

  • At 8:58 a.m. to Four Winds Treatment Center, 11600 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Saturday

  • At 6:51 p.m. to the 19000 block of Love Lake Road for a smoke alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 12:18 a.m. to the 17000 block of Terra Trac Road for a pole shed fire . Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for fire spread.
  • At 10:03 a.m. to the 1200 block of Northeast N Street for a report of a gas smell. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.
  • At 6 a.m. to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

April 13

  • At 1:49 p.m. to Crow Wing County Community Services, 204 Laurel St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused from burned food.
By Dispatch staff report
