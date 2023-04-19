Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at 11:16 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Parkway Apartments, 1203 College Drive.
Upon investigation, it was determined the smoke was from a maintenance issue in a laundry room.
Crews were also called:
Tuesday, April 18
- At 5:06 p.m. to the Washington Education Building, 804 Oak St., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
- At 11:45 a.m. to Mills Warehouse, 8040 Industrial Park Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, the alarm was determined to be unfounded.
Sunday
- At 8:58 a.m. to Four Winds Treatment Center, 11600 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
Saturday
- At 6:51 p.m. to the 19000 block of Love Lake Road for a smoke alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
- At 12:18 a.m. to the 17000 block of Terra Trac Road for a pole shed fire . Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for fire spread.
- At 10:03 a.m. to the 1200 block of Northeast N Street for a report of a gas smell. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.
- At 6 a.m. to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
April 13
- At 1:49 p.m. to Crow Wing County Community Services, 204 Laurel St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused from burned food.
