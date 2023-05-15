Brainerd firefighters respond to shed fire

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a storage shed fire at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, May 15, on the 3100 block of County Highway 45.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a person finished cutting their lawn and put the piece of equipment back in the shed. A short time later they noticed the fire and called the fire department.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, though the 8-foot by 40-foot shed and its contents were lost in the fire.

Read more





Crews were also called:

Sunday, May 15



ADVERTISEMENT

At 12:45 p.m. to the 400 block of 60th Street for a grass fire. Fire crews extinguished approximately 3 acres of grass fire. Holmes said a piece of equipment working in the field is likely the cause of the fire. No structure loss or injuries were reported. Crews were assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Friday



At 5:20 p.m. to the intersection of Norwood and 13th streets for a vehicle crash. Fire crews provided assistance at the scene.

At 5:22 a.m. to Parkway Apartments, 1204 Campus Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews determined the alarm was caused from burned food.

Thursday



At 5:33 p.m. to the 1100 block of K Street for a report of a smoke smell. Upon investigation, it was determined the smoke was caused by a maintenance matter.

At 3:58 p.m. to the 6100 block of Ojibwa Road for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.

At 2:16 a.m. to the intersection of Northeast Eighth and Washington streets for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire.

May 9



At 3:36 p.m. to the intersection of Cypress Drive and West Highway 210 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews provided assistance at the scene.

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.