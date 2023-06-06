Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Shannon’s Collision Repair Center, 124 NE Eighth Ave.
Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
Crews were also called:
Thursday, June 1
- At 7:20 p.m. to Grizzlys Grill and Saloon, 15159 Edgewood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
May 29
ADVERTISEMENT
- At 7:31 p.m. to the intersection of Wilson School Avenue and Depot Street for a grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The DNR was also on scene.
May 28
- At 8:38 p.m. to the 20000 block of Cole Avenue for a grass fire. Fire crews were canceled upon arrival. The Department of Natural Resources was also on scene.
- At 6:27 p.m. to the area of Cypress Drive and Highway 210 for a grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The DNR was also on scene.
May 27
- At 7:16 p.m.to the 500 block of North Eighth Street a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 3:19 p.m. to Edgewood Health Care, 14211 Firewood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 1:43 p.m. to to the 9900 block of Forest Heights Drive for a report of a small grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The DNR was also on scene.
May 26
- At 2:12 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and Washington Street for traffic assistance due to a stalled vehicle.
- At 9:44 p.m. to the 9800 block of Canary Street for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
May 25
- At 2:15 p.m. to Central Lakes Crossing, 13499 Elmwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
May 24
- At 5:06 p.m. to the Brainerd YMCA, 602 Oak St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, determined to be a false alarm.
May 22
- At 10:05 p.m. to Warrior Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
ADVERTISEMENT