99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:14 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Shannon’s Collision Repair Center, 124 NE Eighth Ave.

Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Crews were also called:

Thursday, June 1

  • At 7:20 p.m. to Grizzlys Grill and Saloon, 15159 Edgewood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

  • At 7:31 p.m. to the intersection of Wilson School Avenue and Depot Street for a grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The DNR was also on scene.

May 28

  • At 8:38 p.m. to the 20000 block of Cole Avenue for a grass fire. Fire crews were canceled upon arrival. The Department of Natural Resources was also on scene.
  • At 6:27 p.m. to the area of Cypress Drive and Highway 210 for a grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The DNR was also on scene.
Read more

May 27

  • At 7:16 p.m.to the 500 block of North Eighth Street a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 3:19 p.m. to Edgewood Health Care, 14211 Firewood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 1:43 p.m. to to the 9900 block of Forest Heights Drive for a report of a small grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The DNR was also on scene.

May 26

  • At 2:12 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and Washington Street for traffic assistance due to a stalled vehicle.
  • At 9:44 p.m. to the 9800 block of Canary Street for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

May 25

  • At 2:15 p.m. to Central Lakes Crossing, 13499 Elmwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

May 24

  • At 5:06 p.m. to the Brainerd YMCA, 602 Oak St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, determined to be a false alarm.

May 22

  • At 10:05 p.m. to Warrior Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A crash on the highway with a helicopter on the roadway.
Local
Crash shuts down part of Highway 371 Friday
June 05, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: BHS, Lincoln graduates earn diplomas
June 05, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Local students named to Dean's List at UW-Superior
June 05, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3040311+1220_haeg-4.jpg
Prep
Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals
June 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake
June 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal