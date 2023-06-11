99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Brainerd Fire Department vehicles are lined up outside the station
Vehicles are lined up outside the Brainerd Fire Department in the spring of 2023. The fire department is on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:43 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to two alarms at area businesses.

Thursday, June 8, the department was called to Super 8 for a fire alarm at 12:37 p.m. to 14341 Edgewood Drive.

At 7:12 a.m. Friday, the department was called to 124 NE Eighth Ave., to Shannons Auto Body, for a fire alarm.

Upon investigation, in both instances, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

