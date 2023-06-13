99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Home alarm system alerts family to fire

The fire alarm went off about 1:42 a.m. Monday, June 12. The homeowner was able to use a fire extinguisher and a hose to control the fire until the fire department's arrival.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:47 PM

BRAINERD — A home fire alarm system likely saved a family as their garage caught fire early Monday, June 12, on the 20000 block of Carolyn Lane, north of North Long Lake in Unorganized Territory.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the attached garage fire, which was reported at 1:42 a.m. and found the fire to be mostly out, said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes.

Holmes said the homeowner was awakened by a whole home alarm system, which had a sensor in the garage that sounded the alarm in the house. The homeowner was able to use a fire extinguisher and a hose to control the fire until the fire department's arrival. Firefighters finished putting the fire out and checked to see if the fire spread. They were on scene for about an hour and were assisted by Nisswa Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

The Brainerd Fire Department handled multiple calls over the last few days. 

Firefighters were called at 9:29 p.m. Friday, June 9, to the 800 block of I Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Saturday, crews were called at 1:07 p.m. to the 700 block of South Fifth Street for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded. The utility company was also on scene.

Sunday, firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire at 8:41 p.m. on the 10000 block of Birchem Circle. Fire crews were canceled upon arrival.

Monday, firefighters responded to multiple calls, including a report of a grass fire at 10:27 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Drive and West Highway 210, which was determined to be unfounded.

