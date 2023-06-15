Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Fire truck
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:45 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a gas smell at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Brainerd Family YMCA, 602 Oak St..

Upon investigation, the leak was determined to be unfounded. Fire crew provided standby assistance for the utility company.

Crews were also called:

Tuesday, June 14

  • At 9:07 p.m. to the area of Wild Rice Road and Estate Circle Drive for a report of a grass fire. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 9:03 p.m. to Baymont Inn and Suites, 7288 Fairview Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 7:41 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 210 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
By Dispatch staff report
