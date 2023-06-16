Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:51 AM

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to calls Thursday, June 15, in Brainerd.

At 3:16 p.m. firefighters were called to 523 N. Third St., St. Joseph’s Medical Center – Essentia Health, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, determined it to be caused by a maintenance matter.

At 6:04 p.m. Thursday, firefighters went to the intersection of West College Drive and Southwest Fourth Street for a small grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire.

By Dispatch staff report
