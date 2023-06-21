Brainerd firefighters responds to brush pile fire
Recent calls include alarms at businesses, smoldering logging equipment and a crash at Novotny and Highway 371.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a brush pile fire at 2:50 p.m. Friday, June 16, near the Highway 25 bridge.
Fire crews extinguished the fire.
Crews were also called:
Monday, June 20
- At 6:52 p.m. Pet Empire Pet Center, 7767 County Highway 45, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 8:04 a.m. to Mills GMC Buick, 14138 Dellwood Drive, for a report of an electrical smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 9:26 a.m. to Oakwood House Woodland Good Samaritan, 2501 Greenwood St., for an alarm activation. Crews were canceled en route.
Sunday
- At 9:29 p.m. to Holiday Station Store, 7472 Excelsior Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 5:49 p.m. to the 8800 block of Dal Mar Drive for a report of logging equipment smoldering. Fire crews extinguished the smoldering debris.
- At 2:16 p.m. to the intersection of Novotny Road and Highway 371 for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
- At 10:16 a.m. to the 700 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue for a burning complaint. The resident was advised of burning regulations.
