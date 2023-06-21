Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters responds to brush pile fire

Recent calls include alarms at businesses, smoldering logging equipment and a crash at Novotny and Highway 371.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:28 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a brush pile fire at 2:50 p.m. Friday, June 16, near the Highway 25 bridge.

Fire crews extinguished the fire.

Crews were also called:

Monday, June 20

  • At 6:52 p.m. Pet Empire Pet Center, 7767 County Highway 45, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 8:04 a.m. to Mills GMC Buick, 14138 Dellwood Drive, for a report of an electrical smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
Read more

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

  • At 9:26 a.m. to Oakwood House Woodland Good Samaritan, 2501 Greenwood St., for an alarm activation. Crews were canceled en route.

Sunday

  • At 9:29 p.m. to Holiday Station Store, 7472 Excelsior Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 5:49 p.m. to the 8800 block of Dal Mar Drive for a report of logging equipment smoldering. Fire crews extinguished the smoldering debris.
  • At 2:16 p.m. to the intersection of Novotny Road and Highway 371 for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 10:16 a.m. to the 700 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue for a burning complaint. The resident was advised of burning regulations.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
N2306P49005H.jpg
Local
Canine influenza outbreak continues
June 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch logo graphic with letter tiles spelling out news and a stack of newspapers in the background.
Local
Gabriel’s Home to host ice cream social
June 21, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Michelle Yeoh.
Arts and Entertainment
Column: When a book becomes a play or movie, should you read it first?
June 21, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Chris Hewitt | Star Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing an air quality alert over Minnesota.
Weather
Air quality alert impacts burning permits, campfires in Brainerd area
June 20, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 30, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
School Board members sit behind table
Local
School Board increases sub rates
June 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Main entrance at Forestview Middle School.
Local
COVID funds swell school district budget
June 19, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke