News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:30 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the intersection of St. Mathias Road and 75th Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the fire was out. Crews checked for fire spread and none was found. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was also on scene.

Crews were also called:

Thursday, June 29

  • At 1 p.m. to the 8800 block of St. Mathias Road for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

June 28

  • At 4:32 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 210 for a garbage truck on fire. Upon arrival, the fire was out. Fire crews extinguished the smoldering area and checked for extension.
  • At 3:25 p.m. to Knotty Pine Bakery apartments, 707 Laurel St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

June 27

  • At 12:40 p.m. Brainerd Lakes Surgery Center, 13114 Isle Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews investigated and determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 4:18 a.m. Brainerd Lakes Surgery Center, 13114 Isle Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews investigated and determined the alarm was unfounded.
  • At 3:52 a.m. to Grizzly's Grill and Saloon, 15159 Edgewood Drive, for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

June 26

  • At 2:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Clearwater Road for a report of smoke at a previous fire. Fire crews extinguished several hot areas.
  • At 10:17 a.m. to First National Bank, 14521 Edgewood Drive, for a report of a burning smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 9:57 a.m. to the 5000 block of Clearwater Road for a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found the attached garage was engulfed in flames. Fire crews extinguished the fire which spread to the house and vehicle. Deerwood Fire provided mutual aid.
  • At 9:53 a.m. to the 5000 block of Birchdale Road for a hay trailer on fire. Fire crews assisted in extinguishing the fire.

June 25

  • At 8:34 p.m. to the 5400 block of Marohn Road for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 10:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Southeast 13th Street for a report of smoke and a possible electrical fire in a residence. Fire crews investigated and determined it to be unfounded.
  • At 10:12 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 25 and 28th Street for a report of a rekindled fire of the enclosed trailer and equipment fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
June 24

  • At 11:33 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 25 and 28th Street for an enclosed trailer and equipment fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire.

June 23

  • At 7:22 p.m. to the corner of Norwood and South Eighth streets for a report of a small box on fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
  • At 3:39 p.m. to the 4000 block of Cedar Scenic Road for a report of a possible gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 3:28 p.m. to North Star Apartments, 410 E. River Road, for a report of smoke in a hallway. Upon arrival, fire crews determined the smoke was from burned food. Fire crews ventilated the area.
