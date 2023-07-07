Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:06 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 8:09 a.m. Monday, July 3, at Lake Region Christian School, 7398 Fairview Road.

Fire crews were canceled en route as the alarm was caused by construction dust.

Crews were also called:

Wednesday, July 5

  • At 10:25 p.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 7:41 p.m. to the 13000 block of White Pine Drive for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Monday

  • At 5:18 p.m. to Four Winds Treatment Center, 11600 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Sunday

  • At 9 a.m. to the 5700 block of Birchdale Road for a fire alarm. Response from fire crews was canceled.
By Dispatch staff report
