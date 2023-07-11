Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:10 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 5:04 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the intersection of Glenwood Drive and Excelsior Road.

Fire crews arrived and found the fire to be out. No fire spread was found.

Crews were also called:

Sunday, July 9

  • At 10:40 p.m. to Gracewin Living Cooperative, 7084 Glory Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 8:16 a.m. to the 10000 block of East Shore Drive for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Friday

  • At 6:37 p.m. to the 14000 block of Inglewood Drive for a report of a small grass fire in the ditch. Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for extension.
  • At 5:53 p.m. to the intersection of Two Mile Road and Highway 25 for a two vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.

Thursday

  • At 11:25 p.m. to the 900 block of Southeast 15th Street for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined the gas smell was caused by an appliance.
  • At 4:26 p.m. to the Wise Road area, west of the roundabout, for a report of a small grass fire in the ditch. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
