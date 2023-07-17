Brainerd firefighters respond to motorcycle fire, other calls
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a motorcycle fire at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the intersection of Green Gables Road and Highway 371.
Upon arrival, fire crews found the fire was out.
Crews were also called:
Saturday, July 15
- At 8:13 p.m. to Central Converting, 21297 County Highway 59, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
- At 3:50 p.m. to Regency Apartments, 722 W. College Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food.
- At 9:47 a.m. to the 17000 block of Terratrac Road for a report of a gas leak. Fire crews investigated and provided standby assistance for the utility company.
Thursday
- At 12:27 p.m. to the North Star Apartments, 410 East River Road, for a report of a gas smell on the 10th floor. Upon investigation, it was determined the gas smell was from an appliance. Fire crews ventilated the area.
Wednesday
- At 10:12 p.m. to Central Converting, 21297 County Highway 59, for a water flow alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
