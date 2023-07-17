6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to motorcycle fire, other calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:55 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a motorcycle fire at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the intersection of Green Gables Road and Highway 371.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the fire was out.

Crews were also called:

Saturday, July 15

  • At 8:13 p.m. to Central Converting, 21297 County Highway 59, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 3:50 p.m. to Regency Apartments, 722 W. College Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food.
  • At 9:47 a.m. to the 17000 block of Terratrac Road for a report of a gas leak. Fire crews investigated and provided standby assistance for the utility company.

Thursday

  • At 12:27 p.m. to the North Star Apartments, 410 East River Road, for a report of a gas smell on the 10th floor. Upon investigation, it was determined the gas smell was from an appliance. Fire crews ventilated the area.

Wednesday

  • At 10:12 p.m. to Central Converting, 21297 County Highway 59, for a water flow alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
By Dispatch staff report
