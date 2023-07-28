Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:07 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at 11:21 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Cash Wise Liquor, 513 B St..

Fire crews extinguished the fire.

Crews were also called:

Friday, July 28

  • At 12:23 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Seventh Street for a fire alarm. It was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter. 
  • At 8:38 a.m. to the 17000 block of Highway 371 for a one-vehicle rollover. Crews performed extrication and assisted at the scene. 

July 27

  • At 12:59 a.m. to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, 523 N Third St., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 12:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Northeast 10th Avenue for a report of a power line sparking. Utility crews were on scene. 
  • At 8:37 p.m. to the 500 block of North Third Street for a fire alarm. It was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter. 

July 25

  • At 9:30 p.m. to Cypress Court Apartments, 13060 Cypress Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route due to a false alarm.

July 24

  • At 3:33 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 and Excelsior Road for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 2:01 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 North and Barbeau Road for a three-vehicle crash with a vehicle fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire and assisted at the scene.
  • At 10:26 a.m. to the 400 block of SE 12th Street for carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

July 20

  • At 12:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Fairview Road in Baxter for a fire alarm. It was determined the alarm was caused by burned food. 
  • At 11:39 a.m. to the 6000 block of Estate Circle Drive for a report of smoke in the house. It was determined the smoke was caused by burned food. 
  • At 7:12 p.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue for a report of a garage fire. Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for fire spread, none was found.
By Dispatch staff report
