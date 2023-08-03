Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, July 30, on the 13000 block of Cypress Drive.
Upon arrival, fire crews found the department of natural resources was on scene and the small grass fire had been extinguished.
Crews were also called:
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- At 9:49 a.m. to Baxter Elementary School, 12191 Jasperwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 7:11 a.m. to South Haven Apartments, 908 S. Eighth St., for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.
Monday
- At 9:53 a.m. to Discovery Woods School, 604 N. Seventh St., for an elevator assist.
Sunday
- At 7:24 p.m. to Timberland Townhomes, 3338 Oak St., for a report of an oven fire. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter and no fire was found.
July 28
- At 3:56 p.m. to South Haven Apartments, 916 S. Eighth St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.
- At 12:23 a.m. to Brainerd South Apartments, 1987 S. Seventh St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.
July 27
- At 8:37 p.m. to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, 523 N. Third St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
- At 12:50 p.m. to the 1600 block of Northeast 10th Avenue for a report of a powerline sparking. Upon arrival, crews found the utility company was on the scene.
