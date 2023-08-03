Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:16 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, July 30, on the 13000 block of Cypress Drive.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the department of natural resources was on scene and the small grass fire had been extinguished.

Crews were also called:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

  • At 9:49 a.m. to Baxter Elementary School, 12191 Jasperwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 7:11 a.m. to South Haven Apartments, 908 S. Eighth St., for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

  • At 9:53 a.m. to Discovery Woods School, 604 N. Seventh St., for an elevator assist.
Read more

Sunday

  • At 7:24 p.m. to Timberland Townhomes, 3338 Oak St., for a report of an oven fire. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter and no fire was found.

July 28

  • At 3:56 p.m. to South Haven Apartments, 916 S. Eighth St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.
  • At 12:23 a.m. to Brainerd South Apartments, 1987 S. Seventh St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire crews provided standby assistance for the utility company.

July 27

  • At 8:37 p.m. to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, 523 N. Third St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 12:50 p.m. to the 1600 block of Northeast 10th Avenue for a report of a powerline sparking. Upon arrival, crews found the utility company was on the scene.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Baggies of drugs and multiple firearms are displayed on a table
Local
Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft
11h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
City officials sit around table
Local
Brainerd officials look to ban marijuana in city parks
12h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Where'd You Go, Bernadatte
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Fourteen miracles to go’
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stage North's production of "Sweet Charity."
Arts and Entertainment
Stage North Theatre announces its 10th Season
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
American Legion Riders in Pequot Lakes July 27, 2023.JPG
Local
American Legion Riders raise more than $136,000 for scholarships
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft from business
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson