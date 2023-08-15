Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:55 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Warrior Early Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm caused by construction dust.

Crews were also called:

Sunday, Aug. 13

  • At 1:10 p.m. to the 11000 block of Fireball Drive for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was unfounded.

Saturday

  • At 11:29 a.m. to Pine Grove Estates, 7355 Clearwater Road, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was unfounded.
  • At 2:49 a.m. to the 15000 block of Garrett Lane for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was unfounded.

Friday

  • At 3:10 p.m. to the intersection of Woida Road and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled on scene.

Aug. 7

  • At 1:39 p.m. to the 14000 block of Jewelwood Drive for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food.

Aug. 3

  • At 1:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of Norwood Street for a report of an appliance fire. Upon arrival, no fire was found and it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 7:52 a.m. to Northern Lights Apartments, 511 D St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined a maintenance matter caused the alarm.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

