Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Warrior Early Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road.
Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm caused by construction dust.
Crews were also called:
Sunday, Aug. 13
- At 1:10 p.m. to the 11000 block of Fireball Drive for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was unfounded.
Saturday
- At 11:29 a.m. to Pine Grove Estates, 7355 Clearwater Road, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was unfounded.
- At 2:49 a.m. to the 15000 block of Garrett Lane for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was unfounded.
Friday
- At 3:10 p.m. to the intersection of Woida Road and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled on scene.
Aug. 7
- At 1:39 p.m. to the 14000 block of Jewelwood Drive for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food.
Aug. 3
- At 1:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of Norwood Street for a report of an appliance fire. Upon arrival, no fire was found and it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 7:52 a.m. to Northern Lights Apartments, 511 D St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined a maintenance matter caused the alarm.
