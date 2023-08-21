Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a brush fire at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, on the 16000 block of Woodhaven Way.
Fire crews extinguished the fire. The fire burned a 10-foot-by-10-foot area and no other damage was reported.
Crews were also called:
Friday, Aug. 18
- At 3:35 p.m. to Diamond Willow Assisted Living, 14398 Grand Oaks Drive, for an alarm activation. It was a false alarm and fire crews were canceled.
- At 1:01 p.m. to Perkins, 623 Washington St., for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 8:42 a.m. to the 13000 block of Lancer Drive for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
Wednesday
- At 2:03 a.m. to Baymont Inn and Suites, 7208 Fairview Road, for an alarm activation. It was a false alarm and fire crews were canceled.
Aug. 15
- At 2:39 p.m. to the intersection of Glory Road and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
- At 6:46 a.m. to the intersection of highways 371 and 210 for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, fire crews were canceled at the scene.
Aug. 14
- At 7:09 p.m. to Casey's General Store, 850 Lum Park Road for a vehicle fire in the parking lot. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
- At 1:23 a.m. to the Dollar Tree, 407 8th Ave. NE., for a report of a vehicle smoking in the parking lot. Upon investigation, the vehicle was overheating and there was no fire.
