Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a gas smell at 8:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, on the 1000 block of Northeast 12th Avenue.
Upon investigation, it was determined the gas smell was caused by a maintenance matter.
Crews were also called:
Tuesday, Aug. 29
- At 2:51 p.m. to the Bypass Highway 371 bridge area for a report of a vehicle off the road. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
Monday
ADVERTISEMENT
- At 1:29 p.m. to the 300 block of Washington Street for a two vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
Friday
- At 4:49 a.m. to Northland Fire Protection, 201 S. Eighth Street, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, the alarm was determined to be unfounded.
- At 12:37 a.m. Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill, 15159 Edgewood Drive, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, the alarm was determined to be unfounded.
Aug. 24
- At 2:36 p.m. to to the intersection of Oak Street and Southeast 14th Street for a motorcycle vs vehicle crash. Upon arrival, fire crews assisted at the scene.
- At 11:37 a.m. to Riverside School, 220 NW Third St., for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
Aug. 23
- At 1:27 p.m. to the Warrior Early Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
Aug. 22
- At 1:03 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 and Wise Road for a two vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
- At 12:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
ADVERTISEMENT