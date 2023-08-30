6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 30

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:39 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a gas smell at 8:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, on the 1000 block of Northeast 12th Avenue.

Upon investigation, it was determined the gas smell was caused by a maintenance matter.

Crews were also called:

Tuesday, Aug. 29

  • At 2:51 p.m. to the Bypass Highway 371 bridge area for a report of a vehicle off the road. Fire crews assisted at the scene.

Monday

  • At 1:29 p.m. to the 300 block of Washington Street for a two vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.

Friday

  • At 4:49 a.m. to Northland Fire Protection, 201 S. Eighth Street, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, the alarm was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 12:37 a.m. Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill, 15159 Edgewood Drive, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, the alarm was determined to be unfounded.

Aug. 24

  • At 2:36 p.m. to to the intersection of Oak Street and Southeast 14th Street for a motorcycle vs vehicle crash. Upon arrival, fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 11:37 a.m. to Riverside School, 220 NW Third St., for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Aug. 23

  • At 1:27 p.m. to the Warrior Early Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road, for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Aug. 22

  • At 1:03 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 and Wise Road for a two vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 12:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street for an alarm activation. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

