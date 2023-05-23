Brainerd firefighters respond to electrical fire and other calls

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of an electrical fire at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, on the 14000 block of Jewelwood Drive in Baxter.

According to Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes, when crews arrived they found visible flames and smoke in the home.

The residents were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

The home was extensively damaged due to the extreme heat from the fire, Holmes said. No injuries were reported and fire crews were on scene for around two hours. The fire is under investigation by the Brainerd Fire Department.

Holmes said the residents of the home were assisted by family in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire crews were assisted by the Baxter Police Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

Read more





Crews were also called:

Sunday, May 21

At 6:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Washington Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.

At 12:12 p.m. to the 12000 block of Savannah Oak Drive for a report of a gas smell. Fire crews investigated and provided standby assistance for the utility company.

At 11:26 a.m. to the 16000 block of Highway 371 North for a report of a possible grass fire in the area. Fire crews investigated the area and determined it to be unfounded.

Saturday

At 3:40 p.m. to the 10000 block of Country Lane for a grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the 3 acre fire. The Department of Natural Resources was also on the scene.

At 1:54 a.m. to the 1100 block of Quince Street for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Friday

At 9:44 p.m. to Merri Lane for a report of a gas leak. Upon arrival, fire crews investigated and determined it to be a maintenance matter. Fire crews ventilated the home.

Thursday

At 12:38 p.m. to the area of Northeast Ninth Avenue and F Street for a report of burned plastic in the area. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

Wednesday

At 4:16 p.m. to the 9300 block of Wild Rice Road for a traffic assistance response with the Minnesota State Patrol for debris in the roadway.

Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT