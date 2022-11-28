Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Brainerd firefighters respond to report of chimney fire

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
November 28, 2022 04:13 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on the 1700 block of Linden Lane.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said when fire crews arrived they found the home filled with smoke due to a partially open damper.

No fire spread was found and crews ventilated the home.

Crews were also called Sunday at 6:37 p.m. to the 14000 block of Edgewood Vista. Crews were canceled en route.

By Dispatch staff report
