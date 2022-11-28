Brainerd firefighters respond to report of chimney fire
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on the 1700 block of Linden Lane.
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said when fire crews arrived they found the home filled with smoke due to a partially open damper.
No fire spread was found and crews ventilated the home.
Crews were also called Sunday at 6:37 p.m. to the 14000 block of Edgewood Vista. Crews were canceled en route.
