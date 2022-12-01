Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the former Office Max, 7626 Clearwater Road.

Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by construction.

On Monday, crews were also called at 1:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. to Perkins Restaurant, 623 W. Washington St., for a report of a gas smell in the area. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

At 10:40 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a water flow alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.