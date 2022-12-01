Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the former Office Max, 7626 Clearwater Road.
Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by construction.
On Monday, crews were also called at 1:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. to Perkins Restaurant, 623 W. Washington St., for a report of a gas smell in the area. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
At 10:40 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a water flow alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three and a half hours.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.