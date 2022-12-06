Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a woodpile and shed fire at 8:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on the 6400 block of Thesing Road.
Fire crews extinguished the fire.
Crews were also called:
Saturday, Dec. 3
- At 12:52 p.m. to Costco, 13650 Elder Drive, for a vehicle fire. Fire crews extinguished the interior vehicle fire. The vehicle sustained minor damage.
- At 3:34 a.m. to Knotty Pine Bakery apartments, 707 Laurel St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
Friday
- At 10:33 p.m. to Relationship Safety Alliance, formerly known as the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, 1414 Maple St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
Thursday
- At noon to the 900 block of Southeast 11th Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
Wednesday
- At 10:33 p.m to the intersection of Oak and South Eighth streets for a vehicle crash. Crews were canceled en route.
