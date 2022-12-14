Charging electronics spark fire at Brainerd apartment

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 18000 block of Hartley Drive.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said electronics were being charged in the apartment and had failed, starting the fire.

First on scene was the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes said. Deputies used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they again used a fire extinguisher and verified the fire was out before ventilating the apartment.

Holmes said the fire did not affect the building and the rest of the apartments. The resident of the apartment is being assisted by the Red Cross.

There were 22 firefighters on scene for around an hour. No injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

Crews were also called:

Tuesday, Dec. 13



At 12:03 p.m. crews responded to the 18000 block of Mill Road for a report of a wood pile on fire near a structure. Holmes said the homeowner was cleaning his outside boiler and noticed his wood pile on fire about 10 minutes later. Fire crews extinguished the fire and were on scene for about an hour and a half. The boiler sustained minor cosmetic damage and no injuries were reported.



At 11:41 a.m. to the intersection of College Road and Highway 371 for a report of a structure fire in the area. Upon investigation, fire crews determined smoke in the area was from a controlled burn.

Monday