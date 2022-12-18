Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Design Consign, 201 S. Sixth St..
Upon investigation, it was determined the smoke was caused by a maintenance matter.
Crews were also called:
Thursday, Dec. 15
- At 5:16 p.m. to the 12000 block of Red Pine Road for a report of a powerline arcing. Fire crews provided standby assistance until the utility company arrived.
- At 4:51 p.m. to the 12000 block of Burgwald Road for a report of a downed power line on fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found an arching power line on fire. The utility company arrived and de-energized the line.
- At 3:52 p.m. to the 6300 block of Ojibwa Road for a report of a tree on a power line on fire. Upon arrival, no fire was found and utility company was on scene.
- At 9:26 a.m. to the 20000 block of Donaldson Road for a report of a tree on fire. Upon investigation, no fire was found. Fire crews provided standby assistance until the utility company arrived.
- At 9:15 a.m. to the 12000 block of Red Pine Road for a report of a tree on a power line on fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found an arching power line with no fire. Utility company advised.
- At 9:05 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 210 and Cypress Drive to assist with traffic control due to poor road conditions.
- At 6:15 a.m. to the 900 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue for a report of a possible electrical fire and a downed power line. Upon investigation, no fire was found and utility company was on scene.
