News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
December 26, 2022 01:48 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in a parking lot at Target, 14546 Dellwood Drive in Baxter.

Fire crews arrived and the fire was out.

Crews were also called:

  • At 11:37 p.m. to Edgewood Vista Senior Living, 14890 Beaver Dam Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 10:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive for a locomotive fire . Fire crews extinguished the fire.
By Dispatch staff report
