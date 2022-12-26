Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in a parking lot at Target, 14546 Dellwood Drive in Baxter.
Fire crews arrived and the fire was out.
Crews were also called:
- At 11:37 p.m. to Edgewood Vista Senior Living, 14890 Beaver Dam Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 10:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive for a locomotive fire . Fire crews extinguished the fire.
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three and a half hours.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District's goal with the annual tree sale is to reach a million trees sold locally and planted for a better environment in Crow Wing County.
The race and fish fry will be Feb. 18 at Long Lake Conservation Center.
Facing a 6-6-4 split vote between advancing three route proposals, officials said there’s nothing more for the county to consider as it stands.