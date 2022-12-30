Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:08 p.m. Dec. 23 at Good Samaritan Society-Woodland, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane.
Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
Crews were also called:
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- At 5:09 p.m. to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 11:21 a.m. to the Relationship Safety Alliance, 1414 Maple St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
Tuesday
- At 6:23 a.m. to EkoMarkt, 15616 Edgewood Drive, for a water flow malfunction. Upon arrival, fire crews assisted at the scene.
Monday
- At 2:29 p.m. to Caribou Coffee, 520 W. Washington St., for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 11:53 a.m. to the intersection of H Street and Northeast Fourth Avenue for a vehicle crash. Crews were canceled en route.
Saturday
- At 6:50 p.m. to Baymont by Wyndham, 7208 Fairview Road North, for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
