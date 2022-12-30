99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
December 30, 2022 03:30 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:08 p.m. Dec. 23 at Good Samaritan Society-Woodland, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

Crews were also called:

Wednesday, Dec. 28

  • At 5:09 p.m. to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 11:21 a.m. to the Relationship Safety Alliance, 1414 Maple St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.

Tuesday

  • At 6:23 a.m. to EkoMarkt, 15616 Edgewood Drive, for a water flow malfunction. Upon arrival, fire crews assisted at the scene.

Monday

  • At 2:29 p.m. to Caribou Coffee, 520 W. Washington St., for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 11:53 a.m. to the intersection of H Street and Northeast Fourth Avenue for a vehicle crash. Crews were canceled en route.

Saturday

  • At 6:50 p.m. to Baymont by Wyndham, 7208 Fairview Road North, for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
