Brainerd firefighters respond to a grassfire off Sorenson Lake Road

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 6:02 p.m. Sunday, May 7, on the 20000 block of East Tranquility Drive.

Upon arrival, a grass fire of about 8 acres was located near the 12000 block of Sorenson Lake Road.

Fire crews extinguished the fire. They were assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Crews were also called:

Monday, May 8

  • At 6:10 p.m. to Washington Central Office, 804 Oak St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by burned food.
  • At 4:18 p.m. to the 2600 block of Kermit Lane for a burning complaint. Upon investigation, it was determined to be an illegal burn.
  • At 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 3 p.m. to the 15000 block of Rice Court for a report of smoke in the home. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 9:45 a.m. to Mississippi Terrace, 215 S. Fourth St., for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.

Saturday, May 6

  • At 9:36 p.m. to the area of Northern Pacific Road and Southeast 13th Street for a small grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
  • At 3:41 p.m. to the 12000 block of County Highway 8 for an all-terrain vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Friday, May 5

  • At 4:14 p.m. to Mills Automotive Group, 512 Laurel St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter. 
  • At 2:46 p.m. to the 5100 block of Brandon Way for a small grass fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire. They were assisted by the DNR.
By Dispatch staff report
