News | Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper fire at 1:22 p.m.

View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Crow Wing County Sheriff
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 04:46 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper fire at 1:22 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, on the 10000 block of Glacier Road.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and were on scene for less than an hour. No injuries were reported to the recreational vehicle owner or firefighters. The fire began after the RV owner started the camper to warm it up and the engine flooded. The carburetor caught fire. The RV was a complete loss.

Crow Wing County assisted. No other property was affected or threatened by the fire.

The fire department responded to two other calls Dec. 29 with both coming within minutes of each other. At 6:17 p.m. firefighters were called to the North Star Apartments, 410 E. River Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food. At 6:25 p.m. the firefighters provided assistance at the scene of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 371 and Clearwater Road.

At 7:23 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the 200 block of North First Street for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

Crews were also called at 1:08 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of 407 NE Eighth Ave. for a vehicle crash. Crews were canceled at the scene as no assistance was needed.

