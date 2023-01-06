99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Brainerd fire truck with name on open side door
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 11:57 AM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Bremer Bank, 321 S. 7th St..

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.

Crews were also called:

Friday, Jan. 6

  • At 9:23 a.m. to the 16000 block of Birchwood Lane for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 7:04 a.m. to the intersection of South Eighth and Front streets for a small oil leak. Crews provided assistance at the scene.
