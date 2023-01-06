Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Bremer Bank, 321 S. 7th St..
Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
Crews were also called:
Friday, Jan. 6
- At 9:23 a.m. to the 16000 block of Birchwood Lane for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 7:04 a.m. to the intersection of South Eighth and Front streets for a small oil leak. Crews provided assistance at the scene.
Fire crews were called to a laundry room fire Thursday.
