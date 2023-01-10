99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 03:27 AM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at 9:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Big Wood Timber Frames, 11425 Greenwood St., in Crow Wing Township.

Fire crews extinguished the fire.

Crews were also called at 6:39 a.m. Saturday to the 19000 block of Love Lake Road for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were canceled en route as it was determined to be a brush pile fire.

By Dispatch staff report
