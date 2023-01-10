Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at 9:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Big Wood Timber Frames, 11425 Greenwood St., in Crow Wing Township.
Fire crews extinguished the fire.
Crews were also called at 6:39 a.m. Saturday to the 19000 block of Love Lake Road for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were canceled en route as it was determined to be a brush pile fire.
