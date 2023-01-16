99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 05:27 AM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Annie’s Childcare and Learning Center, 501 West College Drive.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

Crews were also called at 2:06 p.m. to Hearth Room Warehouse, 17046 Commercial Park Road, and at 5:04 p.m. to Baymont Inn and Suites, 7208 Fairview Road, for fire alarms.

Upon investigation, both were determined to be caused by construction.

By Dispatch staff report
