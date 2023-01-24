STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.

By Dispatch staff report
January 23, 2023 07:47 PM
BRAINERD — A south Brainerd homeowner did not realize a fire was burning in their attic when law enforcement responded to a report of smoke from a passerby.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the house fire at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, on the 1500 block of Norwood Street, near Harrison Elementary School.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire. When law enforcement arrived on scene, the homeowner was unaware of the fire and both residents were safely evacuated.

Holmes said about 30 firefighters spent two and a half hours ensuring the fire in the attic was extinguished.

As the home sustained major water damage, the occupants were assisted by the Salvation Army.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the Brainerd Fire Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Deerwood Fire Department, the Brainerd Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

Earlier in the week, the Brainerd Fire Department responded to another fire in a residence, which was contained to the attached garage.

At 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the 16000 block of Jacks Lake Road for a vehicle fire in a garage. Holmes said the fire started after the homeowner used a charger on their car battery. The homeowners noticed the fire and called for help. Keeping all the doors closed until the fire department’s arrival kept the fire contained to the garage, Holmes said. Fire crews were on scene for about an hour with no injuries reported. The garage sustained extensive heat and water damage. The home was deemed livable with only minor smoke damage, Holmes said.

Crews were also called:

Sunday

  • At 5:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Southwest Fifth Street for a vehicle fire. The small fire started in a laundry basket in the vehicle after leaving the laundry facility, Holmes said. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
  • At 2:08 p.m. to Essentia Health Sports Complex, 502 Jackson St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
  • At 1:49 p.m. to Holiday Inn Express, 15739 Audubon Way, or a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.

Saturday

  • At 1:42 p.m. to the 16000 block of North Nelson Road, for a vehicle fire. Holmes said the fire started while the vehicle was warming up in the driveway. Fire crews extinguished the fire.

Friday

  • At 1:27 p.m. to Essentia Health Sports Complex, 502 Jackson St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
  • At 8:30 a.m. to Bethany Lake Country Apartments, 1953 S. Seventh St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.

Thursday

  • At 12:28 p.m. to Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St., for an elevator rescue. Upon arrival, fire crews were canceled.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
