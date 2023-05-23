99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to car fire and other calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck.
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:39 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a car fire at 3:50 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the parking lot of Target, 14546 Dellwood Drive, in Baxter.

Fire crews extinguished the fire.

Crews were also called Tuesday at 7:31 a.m. to the 1000 block of Southeast 19th Street for illegal burning. The fire was extinguished.

By Dispatch staff report
