99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to crash on Pine Beach Road

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:09 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash reported at 9:56 a.m.Friday, April 21, on the 6200 block of Pine Beach Road

Fire crews provided scene assistance.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
010521.N.BD.Recycling1.jpg
Local
Landfill disposal guide provides information, coupon for recycling in Crow Wing County
April 23, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Crosslake meeting rescheduled
April 23, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two men in flannel shirts, who are Vietnam veterans, are looking at photos in an album.
Local
Vietnam veterans gather to celebrate 50th anniversary of withdrawal from Vietnam
April 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A wild bergamot plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: You can get ready now for the return of hummingbirds in May
April 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Taylor Barth - Second chances
Local
Second chances: ‘Change can be scary’
April 21, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ellen Fussy coaches during a tennis meet April 24, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Athletics: Hall of fame becomes family affair for Fussys
April 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd assistant track coach David Herath
Prep
Athletics: Herath creates a hall of fame environment
April 22, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop