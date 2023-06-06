99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to house fire and other calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
When firefighters arrived they located the small electrical fire above the entryway of the home.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:10 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a second-story bedroom at 1:29 p.m. Friday, June 2, on the 1000 block of Pine Street.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said when the Brainerd Police Department arrived at the home they found smoke in the second story of the home.

When firefighters arrived they located the small electrical fire above the entryway of the home.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for fire spread. None was found.

Firefighters were on scene for around and hour with no injuries reported. Holmes said the homeowners were displaced for a short period of time. The home had minor damage and the Red Cross was contacted for assistance. Brainerd Public Utilities assisted at the scene.

Crews were also called:

Saturday, June 3

  • At 7:33 a.m. to the intersection of College Road and Evergreen Drive for a vehicle fire. Fire crews extinguished the engine fire and were on scene for about 15 minutes.

Friday

  • At 7:06 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 and 210 for a motorcycle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 2:43 p.m. to the intersection of Knollwood Drive and Highway 210 for a two-vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 2:30 p.m. to the 5400 block of Pine Beach Road for a report of a grass fire. Fire crews were canceled upon arrival.

Thursday

  • At 11:09 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 18 and Nokay Lake Road for a vehicle versus all-terrain vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
  • At 5:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Sixth and Joseph streets for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
