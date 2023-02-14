Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 9:29 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Riverside Elementary School, 220 NW Fourth St..

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

Other recent calls included a 7:33 a.m. call Monday to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

On Sunday, crews responded to two calls. One at 2:33 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 and Barbeau Road for a vehicle crash. Crews were canceled en route.

A second Monday call was at 11:31 p.m. to the Northern Lights Apartments, 511 D St., for an elevator rescue.

