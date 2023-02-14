99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls

Firefighters responded to fire alarms at Riverside Elementary School, Fleet Farm, Barbeau Road and Northern Lights Apartments.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 13, 2023 06:13 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 9:29 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Riverside Elementary School, 220 NW Fourth St..

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

Other recent calls included a 7:33 a.m. call Monday to Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

On Sunday, crews responded to two calls. One at 2:33 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 371 and Barbeau Road for a vehicle crash. Crews were canceled en route.

A second Monday call was at 11:31 p.m. to the Northern Lights Apartments, 511 D St., for an elevator rescue.

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

