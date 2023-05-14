Brainerd firefighters respond to vehicle fire
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2:16 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the intersection of Northeast Eighth and Washington streets.
Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire.
Crews were also called:
Friday, May 12
- At 5:22 a.m. to Parkway Apartments, 1204 Campus Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by burning food.
Thursday
- At 5:33 p.m. to the 1100 block of K Street for a report of a smoke smell. Upon investigation, it was determined the smoke was caused by a maintenance matter.
- At 3:58 p.m. to the 6100 block of Ojibwa Road for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
Tuesday
- At 1:36 p.m. to the intersection of Cypress Drive and Highway 210 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews provided scene assistance.
