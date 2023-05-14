99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to vehicle fire

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:27 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2:16 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the intersection of Northeast Eighth and Washington streets.

Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire.

Crews were also called:

Friday, May 12

  • At 5:22 a.m. to Parkway Apartments, 1204 Campus Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by burning food.
Thursday

  • At 5:33 p.m. to the 1100 block of K Street for a report of a smoke smell. Upon investigation, it was determined the smoke was caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 3:58 p.m. to the 6100 block of Ojibwa Road for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Tuesday

  • At 1:36 p.m. to the intersection of Cypress Drive and Highway 210 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews provided scene assistance.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

