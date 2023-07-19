6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to vehicle fire

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:59 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire threatening a structure at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, on the 5100 block of Cedardale Lane.

Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire and checked for fire spread, none was found.

The Baxter Police Department reported the damages from the fire to be about $2,600.

Crews were also called:

Monday, July 17

  • At 1:25 p.m. to the 13000 block of Ironwood Drive for a structure fire . Fire crews arrived at a fully-involved structure fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
  • At 1:16 p.m. to The Bridge on 7th Shelter, 1926 S. Seventh St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by construction.
By Dispatch staff report
