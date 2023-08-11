Brainerd girl partners with VFW on Eagle Scout project

BRAINERD — Two community service organizations recently worked together to help each other obtain sought-after goals.

Gillian Middagh, 17, of Brainerd, is a Scout with Troop 1043. In her quest to become an Eagle Scout, she needed to complete two projects with an organization of her choice. In March of this year she reached out to the Brainerd VFW to see if they needed anything that she could do or make for them to help attain her Eagle Scout badge.

Gillian Middagh, a Scout with Troop 1043, with two containers she made for the Brainerd VFW as part of a project to earn her Eagle Scout badge. One container will be for retired U.S. flags, the other for aluminum beverage can tabs. Contributed / Mark Persons

When asked why she wanted to be an Eagle Scout, Middagh said, “I want to be an Eagle Scout because every good scout wants to make a difference, and the most accessible way to do that is through one's Eagle project. It is not only the highest rank a scout can get, but an achievement that lasts a lifetime.”

Middagh, who will graduate from Brainerd High School in 2024, approached several area organizations and found Brainerd VFW Post 1647 the best fit for her goal, which was to incorporate the retirement of flags into her project. She spoke with both Auxiliary and Post members, and together they came up with a plan that would fulfill Middagh's aspirations.

Her first project was organizing and supervising the games and prizes for the kids at VFW’s June 17 Freedom Festival. Her second project was to provide two needed containers — one for retired U.S. Flags and a smaller one for aluminum beverage can tabs. With the help of six to eight of her troop members, she constructed the two containers and proudly presented them Aug. 8 at the monthly meetings of the VFW. Each container was given a label dedicating them to Brainerd VFW Post 1647.

Chip Borle, Commander of Post 1647, accepted the two containers, and thanked Middagh for her hard work and persistence in completing her objective.

Gillian Middagh, a Scout with Troop 1043, speaks Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Brainerd VFW Post 1647 about the Eagle Scout projects she worked on. Contributed / Mark Persons

The two containers are now in use inside the VFW on South Sixth Street in Brainerd. The public is urged to bring in their old worn-out flags and drop them off in the container next to the street-side door. They are also encouraged to collect their pop or beer can tabs and place them in the container crafted by Middagh.

VFW Post members will give each worn flag the respect it deserves with the proper disposal technique. All the aluminum tabs they collect will be redeemed at a recycling center and the funds used to benefit the men and women at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center, one of five facilities in the country designed to provide acute, inpatient rehabilitative care to Veterans and Active Duty Service members who have experienced severe injuries.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The purpose of the VFW is to speed rehabilitation of the nation's disabled and needy veterans, assist veterans' widows and orphans and the dependents of needy or disabled veterans, and promote Americanism by means of education in patriotism and by constructive service to local communities.

“This community can be proud of Gillian Middagh and the work she’s completed in helping the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” the Brainerd VFW said in a statement. “They can also support our veterans by using the two containers she and her troop built. People working together can make the world a better place, one community at a time.”

For more information visit www.BrainerdVFW.org .

Sue Sterling, a Brainerd resident and Brainerd VFW Auxiliary president, is a regular contributor to Brainerd Dispatch publications.