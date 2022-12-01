Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 klick! Gallery

Girls Basketball 4 120222.jpg
Brainerd's Brook Sandberg looks to shoot the ball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Girls Basketball 3 120222.jpg
Brainerd's Kate Stadum takes the ball up the court against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Girls Basketball 5 120222.jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Girls Basketball 6 120222.jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Girls Basketball 1 120222.jpg
Brainerd's Emma Sheflo shoots the ball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Girls Basketball 2 120222.jpg
Brainerd's Kylee Soens steals the ball from Willmar's Deshawna Hodges on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (1).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (2).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (3).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (4).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (5).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (6).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (7).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (8).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (9).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (10).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (11).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (12).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (13).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (14).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (15).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (16).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (17).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (18).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (19).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (20).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (21).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (22).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (23).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (24).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Willmar 120222 (25).jpg
Brainerd girls basketball against Willmar on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch