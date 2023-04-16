Brainerd Grand March 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 123: Grand March Photos 041723 2.jpg Students take a quick selfie on stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 123: Grand March Cayden Brown Ella Anderson 041723.jpg Cayden Brown spins Ella Anderson mid-stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 123: Grand March Photos 041723 1.jpg Students takes take photos after grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (1).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (2).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (3).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (4).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (5).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (6).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (7).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (8).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (9).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (10).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (11).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (12).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (13).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (14).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (15).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (16).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (17).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (18).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (19).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (20).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (21).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

25 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (22).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

26 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (23).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

27 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (24).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

28 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (25).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

29 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (26).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

30 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (27).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

31 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (28).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

32 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (29).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

33 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (30).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

34 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (31).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

35 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (32).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

36 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (33).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

37 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (34).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

38 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (35).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

39 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (36).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

40 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (37).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

41 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (38).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

42 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (39).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

43 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (40).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey

44 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (41).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

45 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (42).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

46 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (43).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

47 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (44).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

48 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (45).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

49 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (46).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

50 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (47).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

51 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (48).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

52 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (49).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

53 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (50).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

54 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (51).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

55 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (52).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

56 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (53).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

57 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (54).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

58 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (55).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

59 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (56).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

60 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (57).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

61 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (58).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

62 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (59).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

63 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (60).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

64 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (61).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

65 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (62).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

66 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (63).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

67 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (64).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

68 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (65).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

69 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (66).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

70 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (67).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

71 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (68).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

72 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (69).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

73 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (70).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

74 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (71).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

75 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (72).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

76 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (73).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

77 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (74).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

78 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (75).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

79 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (76).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

80 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (77).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

81 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (78).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

82 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (79).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

83 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (80).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

84 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (81).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

85 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (82).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

86 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (83).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

87 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (84).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

88 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (85).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

89 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (86).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

90 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (87).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

91 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (88).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

92 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (89).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

93 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (90).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

94 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (91).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

95 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (92).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

96 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (93).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

97 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (94).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

98 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (95).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

99 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (96).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

100 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (97).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

101 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (98).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

102 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (99).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

103 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (100).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

104 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (101).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

105 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (102).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

106 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (103).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

107 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (104).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

108 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (105).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

109 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (106).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

110 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (107).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

111 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (108).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

112 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (109).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

113 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (110).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

114 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (111).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

115 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (112).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

116 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (113).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

117 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (114).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

118 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (115).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

119 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (116).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

120 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (117).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

121 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (118).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

122 of 123: Brainerd Grand March 2023 (119).JPG Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch