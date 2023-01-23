Brainerd High exhibit commemorates school's sesquicentennial anniversary

BRAINERD — Taking a step back into Brainerd High School’s 150-year history is as easy as walking down the school’s halls.

“There are remarkable coincidences that I see … where there are connections between people through time, and incidences and events through time all that tie back to Brainerd Public Schools,” John Erickson said of the countless artifacts he has seen and stories he has heard.

Erickson is a Brainerd graduate and the former attorney volunteers as the school district’s archivist/curator. He put together a sesquicentennial exhibit on display at the school.

Brainerd High School's sesquicentennial exhibit displays at Brainerd High School show the correlation in time between the Brainerd Public Schools and early world developments through text and images. Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch

“History matters. History, and Brainerd Public Schools' history, is made every day,” Erickson said as he gave a tour of the standing displays and display cases on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

From sports memorabilia and trophies to quirky stories about past alumni who went on to greater things or to make their marks on the world, the exhibit has it all but continues to evolve.

“Yes, the exhibition is called ‘BPS 150: The Exhibition,’ and will have three phases to it,” Erickson said. “Phase I is up now — about 45 individual exhibits in the exhibition as a whole — and there will be like numbers, but different content each time, in the remaining two phases.”

A sports ball is signed with the names of the players and coaches for the team's 1997 inaugural season. It is one of the artifacts on display at the special exhibit at Brainerd High School commemorating the school's 150-year history. Contributed / John Erickson

The missions of the school district’s archives are to protect and preserve the history of Brainerd Public Schools, its students, graduates, teachers and staff through the collection and display of BPS-related artifacts.

“We receive artifacts kind of on a continual basis,” Erickson said. “We have to assemble them and figure out what makes sense how can we sequence them, how do they work in spaces — all that sort of thing.”

Erickson gave presentations to WJJY-106.7 FM, the Kiwanis Club of Brainerd and the school board about the special exhibit that will extend over the summer to the end of 2023.

“This is an aggregation of work over a long period of time,” Erickson said of the sesquicentennial exhibit.

One of the first displays visitors will see upon walking into Brainerd High School along South Fifth Street is an easel with images and quirky stories about the school’s graduates.

“This has some stories that are unusual or have some odd feature to them that might be of interest. For example, this guy has a mountain named after him in Antarctica that's 10,000 feet high,” Erickson said of Quintus Blackburn, who was among the class of 1917.

Quintus Blackburn of the Brainerd High School class of 1917 is among the notables included in the sesquicentennial exhibit. He has a mountain named after him in Antarctica. Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch

Blackburn is a member of the district’s Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame. He played a leading role in two Antarctic expeditions of Adm. Richard Byrd. Blackburn was an expert mountain climber and lead topographer and geologist for Byrd, according to the display.

“He found the mountain and it got named after him,” Erickson said of Blackburn, Mount Blackburn and the exhibit display. “He won a Congressional Gold Medal for that. … And we're educating not only students but also the community at large about Brainerd Public Schools.”

Part of the district archives’ mission is to foster community and student interest in Brainerd Public Schools’ students, graduates, teachers, staff and institutional history as a “valuable, critical aspect of life.”

“From the very beginning with the railroad, we have been part of the world. We are not just isolated here. … The railroad runs through us and that has been a theme throughout our history and Brainerd Public Schools,” Erickson said.

Among the artifacts currently on display are an 1880s spelling book, blueprints and even lost socks from the 1960s that were discovered under lockers at Washington Educational Services Building during construction last year.

“If there's one student who pauses to look at any of this, which I expect that there are more than one and I have seen more than one, then we've done something worthwhile,” Erickson said of curating the sesquicentennial exhibit.

